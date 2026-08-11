Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Flags Off 46 Quick-Response Firefighting Vehicles Under ₹65.33-Crore Modernisation Plan | X - SukhuSukhvinder

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged off 46 new quick-response firefighting vehicles aimed at strengthening emergency response capabilities across the state. The initiative is part of the government’s ₹65.33-crore plan to modernise fire services and improve preparedness during disasters.

The newly inducted vehicles have been distributed among various districts based on operational requirements. Shimla received the highest allocation with nine vehicles, followed by Kangra with eight. Mandi and Solan were provided five vehicles each, while Hamirpur, Una, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti received three each. Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Kullu were allocated two vehicles each, while Kinnaur received one.

Highlighting the importance of efficient emergency services, Sukhu said the safety and security of citizens remained a key priority for the state government. He stressed that modern firefighting facilities, advanced equipment and trained personnel were essential for reducing losses during fire incidents and other emergencies.

आज शिमला से प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों की अग्निशमन इकाइयों के लिए 46 नए त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया वाहनों को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। ये वाहन आपदा एवं आपात स्थिति में त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया और राहत-बचाव कार्यों को और मजबूत करेंगे।



- शिमला 9, कांगड़ा 8, मंडी व सोलन 5-5, हमीरपुर, ऊना, चंबा व… pic.twitter.com/bWEpF607im — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 11, 2026

The chief minister said the procurement process for an additional 37 firefighting vehicles was underway. He added that 754 sanctioned posts across different categories in the Fire Services Department had already been filled to improve manpower availability.

The government is also working on expanding fire stations and fire posts across Himachal Pradesh. Sukhu said infrastructure development, along with better vehicles and equipment, would continue according to the changing requirements of different regions.

During the 2024-25 financial year, 22 firefighting vehicles were purchased at a cost of ₹9.60 crore and deployed across various fire units, the chief minister said.

Also Watch:

Several construction projects are also progressing to improve firefighting access. The Fire Post building at Bijhri has been completed at an estimated cost of ₹4.85 crore. Meanwhile, Sub-Fire Station buildings at Nadaun and Indora are being constructed with an investment of ₹3.5 crore each, while ₹3 crore has been sanctioned for a new Sub-Fire Station at Kandaghat.

The government has also upgraded Tahliwal in Una district into a Sub-Fire Station and established a new fire post in the Changar area of Kangra district.

The state government said simultaneous efforts are being made to improve vehicles, equipment, staffing and infrastructure to minimise loss of life and property during fire emergencies and natural disasters.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)