Jharkhand Polytechnic PECE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At poly.jceceb.org.in; Here's How To Access

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Jharkhand PECE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Jharkhand Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) 2026 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result. A total of 7,343 candidates have been provisionally recommended for admission to the first semester or year of polytechnic institutes through the first round of Jharkhand PECE counselling 2026.

Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check and download their Jharkhand PECE 2026 Round 1 seat allotment letter by logging into their candidate account on the official counselling portal, poly.jceceb.org.in.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 are required to complete document verification and admission at their respective allotted institutes from August 11 to August 14, 2026.

Direct Link To Check Jharkhand PECE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment

Jharkhand PECE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment: How To Check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their Jharkhand PECE 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website, poly.jceceb.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate login link.

Step 3: Enter the login ID and password.

Step 4: Check the provisional seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the provisional seat allotment letter.

Step 6: Take a printout of the allotment letter for future reference.

Jharkhand PECE 2026 Round 1: Course-Wise CML Ranks

Civil Engineering: Opening rank 2; closing rank 36,639

Computer Science and Engineering: Opening rank 22; closing rank 36,135

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: Opening rank 1,482; closing rank 33,252

Mechanical Engineering: Opening rank 10; closing rank 36,460

Electronics and Communication Engineering: Opening rank 1,419; closing rank 35,061

The complete course-wise rank details are available through the official Jharkhand PECE counselling portal.

The Jharkhand PECE 2026 counselling process includes candidate registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification and admission at the allotted institute. Candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 1 should complete the prescribed admission formalities within the specified deadline to secure their admission.