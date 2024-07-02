PM Modi To Address NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting, Respond To Motion Of Thanks On President Murmu's Address In Lok Sabha Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting.

Notably, PM Modi's address will be his first speech to the MPs of the ruling bloc during the first session of Parliament since he assumed office for a third straight term.

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Modi arrives for NDA Parliamentary party meeting in Parliament premises pic.twitter.com/5EJ3lhCXo7 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

PM Modi will also deliver his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the lower house of Parliament.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations or observations contained in the 143rd & 154th reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants pertaining to MoHFW.

He will also address the status of the implementation of the recommendations contained in the 145th and 153rd reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants pertaining to the Ministry of AYUSH.

JP Nadda, MoS Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Jitin Prasada, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Ram Nath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Shobha Karandlaje, BL Verma, L Murugan, Ajay Tamta, Kamlesh Paswan, Ravneet Singh will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Secretary-General will lay on the table a copy of the new Clause (3) (Hindi and English versions) to Direction 1 issued by the Speaker under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Maiden Speech In Lok Sabha

On Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha sparked political heat with BJP leaders accusing him "of speaking lies, misleading the House and terming the entire Hindu community violent" and the Congress hitting back with counter allegations against the Modi government.

The atmosphere was charged in Rajya Sabha also with BJP members repeatedly objecting to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "divisive" speeches in the Lok Sabha campaign.

The two Houses took up the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address with PM Modi slamming Rahul Gandhi during his speech. "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter," PM Modi said. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

BJP Holds Press Conference To Denounce Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

While the BJP held a press conference later to denounce Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Congress also held an evening presser to slam the ruling party at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi launched a multi-pronged attack on the BJP targeting it over its remarks during the Lok Sabha campaign, the NEET-UG controversy, Agniveer scheme.

He also called the Hindu symbol 'Abhayamudra' which gestures fearlessness, reassurance and safety, as the symbol of the Congress party.

"Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions...All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," the Congress leader said.