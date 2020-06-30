PM Modi to address nation at 4 PM: Where to watch live stream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 4 PM. This would be his sixth address since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had last addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown.

PM Modi's address gains significance as the Govt on Monday, amid the tensions between India and China, banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms like Club Factory and Shein.

Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the apps were banned for the safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India.

Also, the country will be entering "Unlock 2.0" from July 1 for which guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night, further easing the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 numbers keep reaching new peaks daily. With 18,522 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a single day, India's case count reached 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities.

Watch PM Modi's live address here: