PM Modi Thanks Bill Gates For Congratulatory Wishes On His 3rd Term

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for sending wishes on his oath-taking ceremony.

PM Modi also expressed deep appreciation for their past discussions highlighting the transformative role of technology in governance, healthcare, and India's commitment to climate change and sustainable development.

In his response to Gates' congratulatory message on winning a third term as Prime Minister, Modi acknowledged the strengthening of India's position as a global innovator in sectors such as health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation.

"Deeply appreciate your message, Bill Gates. Recall our very positive and engaging conversation a few months ago, including on transformative role of technology in governance and healthcare, and India's commitment to climate change and sustainable development. We value our partnership for promoting innovation for the benefit of humanity," said Prime Minister Modi.

Bill Gates Congratulates PM Modi On Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Gates, in an earlier message, extended congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and expressed anticipation for a continued partnership aimed at improving lives through innovation. He commended India's progress as a hub for innovation and emphasised the potential for further collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. You have strengthened India's position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation. Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world," Gates wrote on his X timeline on Sunday.

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

PM Modi's Discussion with Bill Gates Earlier This Year

In March this year, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, a blockbuster interaction featuring two global leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, premiered. The interaction saw PM Modi and Gates in a free-wheeling chat discussing a range of issues, from artificial intelligence to digital public infrastructure and efforts to combat climate change.

In a candid conversation with the Microsoft co-founder at his residence, PM Modi addressed the challenges posed by AI and underlined the significance of initially using watermarks on AI-generated content to make users aware and prevent misinformation. Bill Gates also acknowledged the challenges that AI presents and said that the technology was also a huge opportunity.

Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat, with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.