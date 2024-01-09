'PM Modi Taking Everything Personally', Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge As Row Over Maldives Gets Bigger

KHARGE SLAMS PM MODI | X

As the row over uncalled for remarks by Malaysian politicians about Prime Minister Narendra Modi is getting bigger with each passing day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comment is sparked of big controversy. On the row over Maldives MP's post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "After Narendra Modi came to power he is taking everything personally. At the international level, we should keep a good relationship with our neighbours...We should act according to time...We can not change our neighbours...".

Tourism Sector in Malaysia affected

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the tourism sector in the Maldives is experiencing a downturn following the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. The fallout has been analysed across various aspects of the industry.



The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has strongly condemned derogatory remarks made by officials in the tourism-dependent country against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.



India makes stand clear

Meanwhile New Delhi has made it clear that the onus of repairing bilateral ties damaged by uncalled for remarks by junior ministers lies on Male, it is quite evident to India that Muizzu will play the anti-India card to get financial support from adversaries of New Delhi. Last time Sri Lanka played this game and went down the economic drain.

Meanwhile although India conveyed its stand clear to Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb on Monday, media reports said that Male will not take any further action on the suspended three junior ministers till President Mohammed Muizzu returns from his visit to Beijing on Wednesday.