PM Modi speech in Rajya Sabha: 'Govt has worked for women empowerment & leadership’

Screengrab from live feed of Sansad TV.

New Delhi: Speaking over unrelenting chants of “Modi-Adani bhai-bhai”, on Thursday, PM Modi while replying to a motion of thanks in Rajya Sabha said that his government has worked relentlessly for women empowerment and leadership.

Addressing the upper house of the Parliament, PM Modi said, “Women empowerment and leadership is our government's top priority.”

Schemes introduced for women empowerment

An undeterred PM Modi amid loud sloganeering from the opposition said, “I am proud that we have been able to build 11 crore toilets in the country and given our mother and sisters a chance to live with dignity.”

PM Modi then spoke about a number of schemes that his government has introduced to empower the women in the country. “During pregnancy, to ensure the child and mother both get proper nutrition, we started Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana….and focused on institutional delivery and results are there for everyone to see.”

He continued, “ We introduced the beti bachao beti padhao campaign…we ensured females get toilets in school so that they can continue their education…we also introduced Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme so that our daughter can study without any hindrance.

He then spoke about many other initiatives introduced by his government to empower women, including MUDRA Yojana, Nal Se Jal Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, and more.

"Feel happy to see daughters standing at the Siachen border"

PM Modi also said that it is because of this government that today daughters are able to go to Sainik schools, join defense forces, and that he feels happy to see them standing at the Siachen border protecting the country.

Modi take a dig at opposition

Taking a dig at an opposition leader in the house, he continued, “One of the representatives of the house has said that nothing will happen if you provide toilets to women, it won't change their fate. I think that person has only heard the word toilet and nothing else."

Opposition members protested at the centre of the house, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the allegations linked to the Adani Group.

The Congress and other opposition parties have accused PM Modi of enabling Gautam Adani's rise and helping Adani group companies across sectors.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders said the Prime Minister had avoided allegations of crony capitalism in his speech in Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi also questioned why parts of his speech on the Adani Group fraud case and on PM Modi in Lok Sabha were deleted. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also raised a similar complaint after parts of his speech yesterday in Rajya Sabha were expunged.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)