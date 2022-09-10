PM Modi speaks with Britain PM Liz Truss, discusses various issues of bilateral interest between India and UK

Liz Truss and Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke on phone with Elizabeth Truss to congratulate her on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of UK. PM Modi also appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles.

Further they also committed to further strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK and also discussed various issues of bilateral interest including progress in implementation of Roadmap 2030, ongoing FTA negotiations, defence & security cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi also on behalf of the people of India conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family and the people of UK on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Few days ago, Modi had congratulated Liz Truss for being elected as the third woman PM of United Kingdom.

Truss, who defeated her Indian-origin rival Rishi Sunak, replaced Boris Johnson who was forced to resign in July following a series of scandals, when dozens of cabinet ministers had quit in protest.

"Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," Modi said in a tweet.

In a leadership contest that went on for weeks, Truss, currently the foreign minister, defeated Sunak, the former finance minister, in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

The 47-year-old senior UK Cabinet minister was widely expected to become the third female British Prime Minister after 1,70,000 online and postal votes cast by Tory members, ending Sunak's historic run as the first member of Parliament of Indian heritage to compete for the top job at 10 Downing Street.