PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to hold virtual summit today, discuss India-Bangladesh relationship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will be holding a virtual summit on Thursday and have comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including further strengthening cooperation in the post COVID era.

The summit is being held a day after Vijay Divas, which marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level with Bangladesh Prime Minister paying an official visit to India in October 2019.

PM Modi had delivered a video message on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho in March 2020. Both leaders have remained in regular touch during the COVID pandemic.

Sources said India and Bangladesh have been making efforts to enhance transport and connectivity.

The leadership on both sides has been committed to reviving and operationalising the six pre-1965 rail links between India and Bangladesh.

With the inauguration of the Haldibari-Chilahati rail link, five out of six rail links are currently operational.The other four operational rail links connecting West Bengal with Bangladesh are Petrapole (India) - Benapole (Bangladesh), Gede (India) - Darshana (Bangladesh), Singhabad (India)-Rohanpur (Bangladesh) and Radhikapur (India)-Birol (Bangladesh).