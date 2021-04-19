PM Modi says vaccination biggest weapon in COVID-19 fight; urges doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged doctors from cities with experience in Covid management to reach out to those in the underserved areas by hand-holding, training, online consultations to ensure that protocols are followed. Prime Minister Modi interacted with doctors across the country via video conferencing on the Covid issue and the vaccination progress. The Prime Minister appreciated the doctors, medical and para-medical staff for their invaluable service towards the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last year, during the same time, it was due to our doctors' hard work and the nation's strategy that we were able to control the coronavirus wave. Now that the country is facing the second wave of coronavirus, all the doctors, our frontline workers are confronting the pandemic with full force, and are saving the lives of millions of people," Modi said.

Modi further stated: "Recently the Central Government has taken many important decisions related to the supply of essential medicines, injections and sufficient availability of oxygen. State Governments have been given necessary guidelines about these."

Emphasising that vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus, he urged the doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated.