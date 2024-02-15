PM Modi Prepares For 4-day Gujarat Blitz Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Representative image |

In a move seen as a potential campaign kickoff before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-to-four day tour of Gujarat starting February 22. This strategically timed visit comes amidst preparations for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

The tour is expected to kick off with a grand event at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. Over one lakh milk producers, cattle rearers, and farmers are expected to gather for a convention addressed by the Prime Minister himself. This event holds significance as it coincides with the GCMMF's Golden Jubilee celebrations, highlighting the critical role of the dairy sector in Gujarat's economy.

Adding to the intrigue, reports suggest PM Modi might arrive in Gujarat via the newly constructed 4 km runway in Lakhni taluka of Banaskantha. This runway, one of the largest in the country, has been prepared by the Air Force, fueling speculation about a potential strategic significance behind its construction and the Prime Minister's use of it.

Itinerary extends beyond Ahmedabad

The itinerary extends beyond Ahmedabad, with PM Modi scheduled to attend the Pran Pratishtha Mohotsav in Tarabh Valinath of Visanagar. Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to join this ceremony. Additionally, a public event is planned in Surat, the diamond city, further expanding the reach of the tour.

Interestingly, the tour extends beyond Gujarat's borders. PM Modi is expected to participate in an event at Banas Dairy in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on February 23rd. This inclusion of a key dairy player in another state could be seen as an attempt to broaden his appeal beyond Gujarat's boundaries. Sources said that PM Modi is also likely to attend an event being planned in the diamond city of Surat.

Events likely to witness large gatherings

The tour culminates with grand public meetings in Jamnagar, Dwarka, and Rajkot on February 24th and 25th. These events are likely to witness large gatherings and serve as a platform for the Prime Minister to connect with the electorate and highlight his government's initiatives in the run-up to the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

While officially touted as a celebration of the GCMMF's Golden Jubilee and inauguration of various projects, the timing and itinerary of the tour leave little doubt about its potential political undercurrents.

With Lok Sabha elections looming, PM Modi's Gujarat visit is likely to be seen as a calculated campaign move, aimed at energizing his support base and showcasing his development agenda in his home state. The coming days will be crucial as further details about the tour emerge, providing clearer insights into the Prime Minister's election strategy.