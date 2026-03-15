PM Modi Praises Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla After No-Confidence Motion Defeat

Speaker Om Birla (L) & PM Narendra Modi (R) | File Pic

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Sunday shared on social media a letter written to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising the Prime Minister’s faith in parliamentary democracy and his respect for diverse voices in the House.

Responding to the letter, Birla said the Prime Minister has consistently upheld the rules, procedures and traditions of India’s parliamentary system throughout his public life, both as Prime Minister and earlier as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He added that Modi deeply believes in dialogue, debate and deliberation, which form the core spirit of Parliament.

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“You respect every voice raised in Parliament as the voice of millions of Indian citizens,” Birla wrote, thanking the Prime Minister for his encouraging words. He said the message would inspire elected representatives across Parliament, state legislatures and local bodies to strengthen democratic values established by freedom fighters and members of the Constituent Assembly.

In his letter, Modi congratulated Birla after a no-confidence motion brought against him in the Lok Sabha was defeated. The Prime Minister said the House had decisively rejected what he termed a “politically motivated move.” He also praised Birla’s statement in the House following the motion, describing it as balanced, patient and rooted in parliamentary history and constitutional principles.

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Modi emphasised that the Speaker’s role goes beyond conducting proceedings, calling it a responsibility to safeguard democratic traditions, institutional dignity and the supremacy of rules. He said every voice expressed in Parliament reflects the hopes and expectations of millions of citizens, making the Speaker a guardian of democratic norms.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that disagreements are natural in a democracy but cautioned against allowing dissent to turn into disrespect for institutions. He commended Birla’s restraint, impartiality and composure during challenging situations in the House.

Modi also highlighted Birla’s efforts to provide opportunities for young, first-time and women MPs to speak, calling it essential for making democracy more inclusive. He further praised Birla for balancing national responsibilities with development work in his constituency, including progress on infrastructure projects in Kota.

Expressing confidence in Birla’s leadership, Modi said his continued commitment would strengthen parliamentary democracy and uphold the dignity of constitutional institutions