Lok Sabha Rejects No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Amid Uproar

The opposition’s no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was defeated on Wednesday after a heated debate in the lower house that witnessed loud protests and disruptions.

The uproar began after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made remarks targeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, prompting opposition MPs to raise slogans and protest in the House.

Speaking during the debate on the motion, Shah said bringing a no-confidence motion against the Speaker after nearly four decades was unfortunate for parliamentary politics. “This is not an ordinary matter. After almost four decades, a no-confidence motion has been brought against the Lok Sabha Speaker. It is unfortunate for parliamentary traditions and this House,” he said.

Defending Birla, Shah stressed that the Speaker’s position is above party politics and that both the treasury and opposition benches had supported his appointment. He noted that while members may disagree with the Speaker’s decisions, the Lok Sabha rules treat the Speaker’s rulings as final.

Shah also accused the opposition of questioning the Speaker’s integrity, warning that such actions could damage the credibility of India’s democratic institutions globally.

Highlighting parliamentary records, the Home Minister said Congress had been given significant time to speak in the Lok Sabha. However, he alleged that its leaders often complain about not getting opportunities to speak in the House.

Despite the opposition's protests, the motion against Birla was ultimately defeated