IANS X Account | 'Speaker’s Chair Is Impartial' Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On No Confidence Motion Against Om Birla

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has defended the Opposition’s move to bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying the step is part of the democratic process and aims to send a strong message about the need for impartiality in the Chair.

Speaking in an interview with IANS ahead of the second phase of the Parliament’s Budget Session, Chaturvedi said the Speaker’s position carries the responsibility of maintaining neutrality between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "The Speaker’s chair is meant to be impartial, maintaining its importance for both the ruling party and the opposition. However, when the balance of the chair is questioned, it becomes necessary for the opposition, under… pic.twitter.com/QPZRDZpGPz — IANS (@ians_india) March 9, 2026

“The Speaker’s chair is impartial. It carries the responsibility of maintaining balance between the ruling side and the Opposition,” she said.

Chaturvedi added that if the Opposition believes there is an imbalance in the functioning of the House, it has the right under parliamentary rules to raise a motion of no confidence against the Speaker.

“If there is an imbalance, the Opposition can raise a motion of no confidence on the Speaker under the rules and procedures of Parliament. Once such a motion is brought, there will be a discussion and a vote,” she said.

She acknowledged that the Opposition may not have the numbers to secure victory in the vote but maintained that raising the issue itself sends an important signal about parliamentary accountability.

“Even if the Opposition does not win the vote, the message is significant. When you occupy the Chair, you are not representing a political party but fulfilling an impartial responsibility,” Chaturvedi said.

She added that the message is not directed only at the current Speaker but also serves as a reminder for those who may hold the position in the future. Referring to similar developments in state politics, she said that the Opposition had earlier brought a no-confidence motion against the Speaker in the state Assembly as well.

Meanwhile, the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday, March 9. According to reports, the Lok Sabha is set to take up a resolution moved by the Congress-led Opposition seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

The motion, submitted by Congress MPs Mohammed Jawed and Kodikunnil Suresh, alleges that the Speaker has acted in a partisan manner and failed to uphold the neutrality expected of the Chair.

The debate is expected to begin on the first day of the session’s second phase and may witness sharp exchanges between the Treasury benches and the Opposition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/