No Confidence Motion Against Om Birla: NDA Set To Counter Opposition In 10-Hour Debate On Motion To Remove Lok Sabha Speaker On March 9

New Delhi: The second half of the Budget Session 2026 of the Parliament will commence on Monday, March 9. The Lok Sabha will take up for discussion a resolution moved by the Congress-led Opposition, seeking the removal of Speaker OM Birla, reported News18.

The debate will start on the first day of the second part of the Budget Session and is expected to witness a sharp political exchanges between the Treasury and the Opposition benches.

Amid the start of the Budget Session and the scheduled discussion on the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will hold a briefing on Sunday evening with BJP MPs who are on the list of speakers for the debate.

The motion has been moved by two Congress MPs, Mohammed Jawed and Kodikunnil Suresh, alleging that the Speaker has acted in a partisan manner and failed to maintain the impartiality expected of the Chair.

In the notice submitted to the House, the Opposition has accused Birla of not allowing the Leader of the Opposition and other Opposition members to speak, making unwarranted allegations against women MPs, suspending Opposition members for an entire session for raising issues of public concern, and not reprimanding ruling party MPs for derogatory remarks against former prime ministers.