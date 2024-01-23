PM Modi Shares Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Video; Says 'What We Saw Will Be Etched In Our Memories'

PM Modi Posts Video Showing Glimpses Of Jan 22 Event | X

A day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla was held in Ayodhya amid unbridled celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly known as twitter and posted a magnificent video giving a glimpse of the grand event that took place on Monday (January 22). Posting the video on his official page, PM Modi also said, "What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come".

What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come. pic.twitter.com/8SXnFGnyWg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests. Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne.

Devotees gathered at Shri Ram temple on the first day

After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla that concluded in Ayodhya on Monday, a heavy rush of devotees throng at the main gate of Shri Ram Temple to offer prayers on Tuesday. Devotees have gathered in large numbers since 3 a.m. to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been made open to the public from today.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees gathered at Shri Ram temple on the first day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/ne925o7m7t — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Meanwhile, 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm on Monday, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16.