PM Modi Pledges Support For Farmers, Cattle Rearers At Amul's Golden Jubilee, Aims For Dairy Supremacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to his home state today, addressed the Golden Jubilee celebration of the iconic Amul Federation—Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)- at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday. In his speech, he reaffirmed his government's commitment to empowering farmers and cattle rearers, outlining several initiatives and highlighting ambitious goals for the dairy sector.

Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation is a landmark occasion in its illustrious journey. https://t.co/4GR88NYhfE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2024

PM Modi lauds Amul

PM Modi lauded Amul, currently the world's 8th largest dairy, and expressed his ambition to elevate it to the top position. He appreciated the cooperative model and its success in empowering farmers. Boosting Farmer Income and Animal Welfare: The PM announced a dedicated fund of Rs. 30,000 crore for cattle rearers, emphasizing their vital role in the dairy industry. He acknowledged the contribution of "mothers and sisters," who he noted constitute a significant force in the sector responsible for a staggering Rs. 10 lakh crore turnover.

#Watch: PM Modi, addressing the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, highlights recent groundbreaking cabinet decisions on livestock, aiming to benefit farmers across the nation. pic.twitter.com/akdRQLOBJX — IANS (@ians_india) February 22, 2024

The Prime Minister spoke of creating over 60,000 "Amrut Lakes" for irrigation, connecting farmers to modern technology through "Kisan Samriddhi Kendras," and providing solar pumps for enhanced sustainability. PM Modi announced a reduction in livestock insurance premiums, aiming to improve animal health and provide financial security to farmers.

National Gokul Mission

PM Modi reiterated the government's focus on improving milch cattle through the National Gokul Mission, aimed at preserving and enhancing native breeds. The Prime Minister arrived at the stadium in an open jeep, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil, waving to farmers and acknowledging their presence. A large crowd from various parts of the state thronged the venue, demonstrating their enthusiasm.

PM Modi echoed Mahatma Gandhi's words, stating that "the soul of India resides in the village." He emphasized his government's commitment to rural development, prioritizing the well-being of farmers and animals. PM Modi announced the launch of a new initiative under the National Live Mission to conserve native species, highlighting the importance of biodiversity in the sector.