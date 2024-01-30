PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 76th Death Anniversary (Video)

PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 76th Death Anniversary | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary at Rajghat in Delhi.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi." "I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation.." the tweet added. With Prime Minister, other dignitaries were also present among which were, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnathsingh who paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Rajghat in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Hardeep Puri attend 'Sarva Dharm Prarthana' at Rajghat on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WnyILih0MZ — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. "Salute to Mahatma Gandhi ji on his death anniversary who awakened the spirit of Swadeshi in the hearts of the countrymen by following the path of truth and non-violence. Gandhi ji's messages of peace and harmony are relevant even today and his thoughts will continue to inspire countrymen to sacrifice and dedicate themselves to the nation," he said, BJP National President, JP Nadda while paying his tribute said that the paths shown by Bapu are relevant in every era.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/KPX0RjYjdy — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

"I pay my tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the priest of truth and non-violence, who paved the way for India's independence through Swadeshi and self-reliance, on his death anniversary. The paths shown by Bapu are relevant in every era. His ideals and thoughts will always inspire us," Nadda said on X. In his message Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punyatithi. The nation will always remain grateful for his contributions. Also, on this day, we pay our tributes to all those who laid down their lives in service to the nation."



Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, in Lucknow

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi pays floral tributes to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, in Chennai.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house, months after India's independence.