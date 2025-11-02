'PM Modi Not Only Scared Of Donald Trump, But Also Remote-Controlled By Big Business,' Alleges Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | X @keshavyadaviyc & File Pic

Begusarai/Khagaria: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only "scared" of US President Donald Trump, but was also "remote controlled" by big business.

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, made the stinging attack in poll-bound Bihar, where he addressed back-to-back rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria districts.

"Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time," he said.

"On the other hand, we have Narendra Modi with his boast of a 56-inch chest, who got a panic attack when Trump called him during Operation Sindoor, and the military conflict with Pakistan ended in two days. He is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani," he alleged.

The Congress leader said that in 1971, then PM Indira Gandhi was threatened by the US, but she didn't get "scared and did what needed to be done".

"But when Trump told Modi to stop Operation Sindoor, he halted it," he claimed.

Gandhi claimed that all the major decisions of the Modi government, like GST and demonetisation, were "aimed at destroying small businesses and benefiting the big ones".

Trump is insulting Modi in country after country. Latest is South Korea.



1. Repeated that he used trade to frighten Modi into stopping Operation Sindoor.



2. Said 7 planes were shot down.



Don’t be scared Modi ji, find the courage to respond. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2025

"Our approach is different. We want to promote small businesses. We want to replace made in China labels on your phones and T-shirts with made in Bihar tags," he said.

Claiming that the PM can do anything for votes, Gandhi said, "Tell him to do yoga, he will do a few asanas."

"He will even dance on stage for votes. Whatever you say until election day, Modi will do that. Because after the elections, he will only work for his favourite corporations," he alleged.

Gandhi said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in the state, it will form a government for every section, not for any particular caste.

He alleged that the PM was asking youths to watch reels as he wants to divert their attention so that they do not raise questions on real issues, such as unemployment.

"Modi says that the BJP has given you cheap internet so that you can watch reels and make reels. But when you watch reels on Instagram and Facebook, the money goes to Ambani," he alleged.

Read Also MBA Graduate Found Hanging In Bengaluru Home; Police Suspect Suicide

He also alleged that the BJP and RSS "completely stole" the elections in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

"The Election Commission has removed names of Mahagathbandhan supporters from the voters' list in Bihar. We have provided proof of this before, and we will provide it again," he claimed.

Gandhi was accompanied, at the rallies, by INDIA bloc partner Mukesh Sahni, who has been promised the deputy CM's post though his Vikassheel Insan Party had no MLA in the outgoing assembly.

Pointing towards Sahni, the Congress leader said, "There is a thought behind intending to make him the deputy CM. We want to form a government that represents all sections of society."

Read Also President Droupadi Murmu Attends Second Convocation Of University Of Patanjali In Haridwar

Sahni belongs to the extremely backward Nishad caste, which is traditionally a community of fishermen.

Highlighting his priorities, Gandhi said, "If I am invited to a wedding by a poor farmer, I go there. But I turn down such invitations from people who own big businesses."

Gandhi also alleged that the NDA government in Bihar, headed by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, was "in fact controlled from Delhi, with the help of three-four bureaucrats in the state".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)