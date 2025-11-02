 MBA Graduate Found Hanging In Bengaluru Home; Police Suspect Suicide
Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Representative Image

A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her rented house in Bengaluru. Her body was discovered in a decomposed state. According to reports, the deceased, an MBA graduate, was working at a private firm in the city. The woman, originally from Karnataka's Davangere district, had been living in Bengaluru’s Gayatri Nagar under the Subramanyanagar Police Station limits.

Her body was found hanging in a room on the third floor of the house. The woman, who had been living alone in the city while her family resided in Davangere, was reportedly suffering from depression, as per the police.

Her decomposing body was discovered after her family called the house owner when their repeated attempts to contact her failed. The house owner, who opened the door that was locked from the inside, found the woman’s body hanging.

Preliminary investigation suggests that she may have died several days ago. Her body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact time and cause of death. The deceased woman’s phone will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

