PM Modi Meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Congratulates Him For Historic Win

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (L) & PM Modi (R) | X @Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini after he led the BJP to a historic hat-trick of victories in the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

"I met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ji and congratulated and wished him for the historic victory of BJP in the assembly elections. I am confident that Haryana's role is going to become more important in the resolution of developed India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Haryana CM Nayab Saini On Electoral Victory

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Saini attributed the state's election victory to PM Modi's leadership after meeting him.

"The credit to this huge victory goes to PM Modi who has made such policies and schemes in the last 10 years which have benefitted poor, farmer, youth, women. His schemes are for every section of the society. This victory is the result of the PM's policies and people's love and affection towards PM Modi. I thank the people of Haryana. I am grateful to the party workers of Haryana as well... " he said.

#WATCH | Kurukshetra: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says "I want to thank the 2.80 crore people of Haryana for putting a stamp on the works of BJP for the third time. All this is only because of PM Modi. Under his leadership, we are moving forward. He spoke to me and gave his… pic.twitter.com/jPmMecyA8D — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced on Tuesday. The Congress won 37 seats.

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Congress

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress over its complaint and subsequent letter to the Election Commission regarding "slowdown in updating results" of assembly polls in Haryana and alleged that the opposition party wants to tarnish every institution.

Addressing party workers in Delhi after BJP victory in Haryana polls, PM Modi alleged that Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country.

"Whether it is the Election Commission of the country, the police, the judiciary, the Congress wants to tarnish every institution. You will remember the kind of ruckus they created before the results of the Lok Sabha elections. During the elections too, these people and their urban Naxalite allies had gone to the Supreme Court to tarnish the image of the Election Commission. Today also they have done the same. Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country. Congress always tries to question the impartiality of our institutions, tries to tarnish their reputation. This has been the habit of Congress. Congress has been doing such things shamelessly," he said.