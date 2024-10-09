Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Celebrates Victory As DCM Devendra Fadnavis Predicts Similar Outcomes In Maharashtra; Congress Raises EVM Tampering Concerns

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | (File photo)

Mumbai: The BJP's victory hat-trick in Haryana shows the people have defeated the Opposition's narratives on various issues and exposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's politics of drama, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

“People of Haryana have shown faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similar results will be seen in Maharashtra in the month of November,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis along with the BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MP Bhagwat Karad, senior leader Bhai Girkar were present at BJP state office at Nariman Point to celebrate victory in Haryana. Fadnavis further said that which party has won the election in Jammu and Kashmir is not important but it is a tight slap to Pakistan.

Bawankule said, “After listening to Rahul Gandhi's statement about reservation in America, the anti-reservation face of Congress has come to the fore. As people believe that only BJP can protect life, property and constitution, it will have repercussions in Maharashtra. Considering the need for a double engine government for the development of the state, the voters of Maharashtra will also give victory to the Mahyuti Alliance. 'BJP Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' will be implemented to defeat the dirty politics of the opposition in Maharashtra. The time for introspection has now come for the Congress.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana. “The people of Haryana have put their stamp of trust on the double engine government for the third time in a row. Heartiest congratulations to PM Modiji, Amit Shahji and BJP president JP Naddaji for this undisputed success.”

However, State Congress president Nana Patole raised suspicion on the counting process in Haryana. In a statement to media, Patole stated, “The election results for the Haryana assembly are surprising and shocking. How did the tide suddenly turn when, in the morning, Congress was leading in most constituencies.

Patole claimed that in several districts, the EVM machines had a 99% battery charge, and in those locations, Congress candidates lost while BJP candidates emerged victorious. In contrast, in areas where the EVMs had a 60-70% battery charge, Congress candidates were successful. He asserted that this discrepancy clearly indicates tampering with the EVMs.

Patole stated that the BJP has lost its connection with the people. He described the victory achieved through manipulation as a “murder of the democratic process.” The Congress party plans to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission regarding this issue and does not accept the election results, he added.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took potshots at Congress over the Haryana election result. “I will congratulate BJP for winning in Haryana despite anger against them in the state. BJP did well campaigning and successfully persuaded people towards them. Now the Congress should introspect themselves. Whenever a direct fight happens against Congress and BJP, Congress falls weak.”