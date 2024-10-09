'We Are Analysing The Unexpected Results': Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Haryana Debacle

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi | File image

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has reacted to the results of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections. In a social media post, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for electing the INDIA alliance government in the region. Regarding the party's massive defeat in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi stated that the party is analysing the unexpected results.

Following the announcement of the results on Tuesday, questions began to arise about the silence of Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi regarding the outcomes in both states.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Rahul said, "A heartfelt thank you to the people of Jammu and Kashmir – the victory of INDIA in the state is a victory for the Constitution, a victory for democratic pride. We are analysing the unexpected results in Haryana. We will bring the complaints coming in from various assembly constituencies to the attention of the Election Commission."

जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया - प्रदेश में INDIA की जीत संविधान की जीत है, लोकतांत्रिक स्वाभिमान की जीत है।



हम हरियाणा के अप्रत्याशित नतीजे का विश्लेषण कर रहे हैं। अनेक विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से आ रही शिकायतों से चुनाव आयोग को अवगत कराएंगे।



सभी हरियाणा वासियों को… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024

"A sincere thank you to all the people of Haryana for their support, and to our brave and tireless workers for their relentless efforts. We will continue this struggle for rights, for social and economic justice, and for truth, raising your voice louder," he further said.

The Congress party won 6 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while in Haryana, the party secured 37 seats.

Post-voting, several exit polls predicted that the Congress party would form the government in Haryana, but these predictions proved to be incorrect.

On the day of the results, the Congress party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, citing delays in updating the results on the Commission's official website.