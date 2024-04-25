PM Modi Likely To Be Given Clean Chit By EC Over 'Ram Temple' Remarks During Pilibhit Rally: Report

PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

The Election Commission is expected to give clean chit Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding a complaint against him for his remarks on the 'Ram Temple' during an election campaign in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the EC has determined that PM Modi's mention of the construction of the Ram Temple during an election rally does not constitute seeking votes in the name of religion. Additionally, the report states that PM Modi's reference to the development of Kartarpur Sahib does not violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The EC is set to communicate this decision, dismissing the complaint filed against PM Modi alleging MCC violation by Supreme Court Lawyer Anand S Jondale, as per the report attributing sources.

Anand Jondale in his complaint with EC had alleged that PM Modi violated MCC by seeking votes in the name of Hindu deities and Hindu place of worship as well Sikh Deities and Sikh places of worship during election rally in UP's Pilibhit on April 9.

The Election Commission's decision is anticipated even as it has received a complaint against Prime Minister Modi for his remarks at a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on April 21, where he purportedly referred to Muslims as 'infiltrators' and suggested that the Congress, if elected, might distribute the nation’s wealth among “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury penned a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on April 16, urging prompt action against PM Modi for branding opposition parties as "opponents of Ram Temple" during his election campaigns.

Yechury shared his letter to the CEC on social media, pressing the poll body for immediate intervention. He called for measures to curb violations of the Model Code of Conduct and advocated for the impartial application of the law, regardless of the individual's stature. "Firm and expeditious action by the Election Commission of India is necessary to prevent further deterioration of the electoral environment," he emphasized.

The Election Commission is yet to announce its decision on these complaints.

Jondale first wrote to the EC on April 10 seeking action against PM Modi, a day after the rally in Pilibhit.

Jondale approached HC

After not receiving a response from the poll body regarding his complaint, he approached the Delhi High Court seeking the court's direction to the EC to act on his complaint.

PM's speech is not sufficient ground for the EC to take action

According to The Indian Express, the Election Commission, in its deliberations, found no violation of the MCC, concluding that the PM was simply enumerating the achievements of his government at the Pilibhit rally.

Furthermore, it is also understood that the EC concluded that the PM’s speech did not incite enmity between communities and that the mere mention of religion in a campaign speech is not sufficient grounds for the EC to take action, as it would unduly restrict a candidate’s freedom to campaign.

At the Pilibhit rally on April 9, Modi had launched a direct attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party, partners of the INDIA bloc alliance, for not participating in the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya temple earlier this year, describing it as “Ram ka apmaan”, an insult to Lord Ram.