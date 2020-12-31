PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot; says 'govt has worked on 10 new AIIMS hospital in six years'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that earlier he had stated, "dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi" (no carelessness until the medicine arrives for COVID-19) but now he is saying "dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi" (Yes to the medicine and yes to caution as well).

"Earlier, I said, 'dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi' (no carelessness until the medicine arrives). Now, I am saying 'dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi' (yes to medicine and yes to caution). Our mantra for the year 2021 is 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi'," said PM Modi.

The comments came as the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conferencing today.

"India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health. In the year 2021, we have to strengthen India's role in healthcare," he added.

In our country, rumours spread quickly, the Prime Minister said.

"Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun," he added.

"I appeal to the people of the country that fight against COVID-19 is the one against an unknown enemy. Be careful about such rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking," said PM Modi.

"We are working on the mission to improve medical education in India. After the formation of the National Medical Commission, the quality of health education will improve," he said.