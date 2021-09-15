e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,783 new cases, 56 deathsMaharashtra govt to issue ordinance to restore OBC reservation in local body polls
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:20 PM IST

PM Modi launches 24-hour channel Sansad TV along with Vice President and Lok Sabha speaker

The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office.
ANI
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla | Photo: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Wednesday launched the Sansad TV.

The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office. Sansad TV has been launched after merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels.

The 24-hour channel, through its content, will showcase the democratic ethos and the functioning of democratic institutions of the country with an aim to target national and international audiences.

In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and Ravi Capoor- a retired IAS officer, was appointed as its CEO in March.

Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/ interests/ concerns of contemporary nature.

ALSO READ

Rajya Sabha TV, Lok Sabha TV merged; former IAS officer Ravi Capoor appointed first CEO of Sansad TV

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal