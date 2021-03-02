Rajya Sabha TV, Lok Sabha TV merged; former IAS officer Ravi Capoor appointed first CEO of Sansad TV

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV, the respective TV channels of the two Houses of Parliament, have merged into Sansad TV—retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the government said.

The decision was taken jointly by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"Consequent upon the joint decision of the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha and the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha to merge RSTV and LSTV into SANSAD TELEVISION (SANSAD TV), Shri Ravi Capoor, IAS (1986: Assam-Meghnlya) (Retd.) has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, SANSAD TV, on contract basis, for • period of one year with immediate effect or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government order dated March 1, 2021 said.