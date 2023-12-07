PM Modi Lauds ISRO For Returning Propulsion Module, Says 'Another Tech Milestone Achieved'

PM Narendra Modi | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) for achieving another technological milestone in space. Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module took a successful detour. In another unique experiment, the Propulsion Module is brought from Lunar orbit to Earth's orbit.

Congratulations @isro. Another technology milestone achieved in our future space endeavours including our goal to send an Indian to Moon by 2040. https://t.co/emUnLsg2EA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2023

PM Modi hails ISRO said another tech milestone achieved

Responding to the X post of ISRO about this achievement, the Prime Minister posted on X, "Congratulations @isro. Another technology milestone achieved in our future space endeavours includes our goal to send an Indian to the Moon by 2040."

Chandrayaan 3's PM moved from lunar to orbit around Earth

In another unique experiment, like the hop experiment on the Vikram Lander, the Propulsion Module (PM) of Chandrayaan-3 was moved from an orbit around the Moon to an orbit around Earth, said the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Ch-3's Propulsion Module (PM) takes a successful detour! In another unique experiment, the PM is brought from Lunar orbit to Earth's orbit. An orbit-raising manoeuvre and a Trans-Earth injection manoeuvre placed PM in an Earth-bound orbit," ISRO posted on X.

Chandrayaan 3 mission primary objective achieved

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was to demonstrate a soft landing near to lunar south polar region and perform experiments using the instruments on Vikram and Pragyaan. The spacecraft was launched on July 14, 2023, on board an LVM3-M4 vehicle from SDSC, SHAR.

On August 23, Vikram Lander made its historic touchdown on the Moon and subsequently Pragyan rover was deployed. The scientific instruments in Lander and Rover were operated continuously for 1 lunar day as per the defined mission life. The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 have been completely met.