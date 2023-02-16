PM Modi inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav 2023 in Delhi

On February 16, Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aadi Mahotsav 2023 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

This year, the Mahotsav is being held from February 16 to 27 in the national capital.

The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce, and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED).

The Aadi Mahotsav will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue. Around 1,000 tribal artisans will participate in the exercise.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the "Aadi Mahotsav", the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. He also paid floral tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.



PM Modi also paid floral tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, spearheaded an Indian tribal religious millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with Jharkhand Foundation Day.

Speaking at the event, the prime minister said, "I was delighted to see different arts, artifacts, music, and cultural displays through their products. I feel India’s diversity and its grandness have come together and are standing tall today, highlighting its tradition."

The special focus will be on showcasing “Shree Anna," a recent government nomenclature for millets grown by tribals, since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets. The mahotsav will also feature traditional attractions such as handicrafts, handloom, pottery, and jewelry, according to the statement.

(With agency inputs)

