Tribal community's welfare a matter of personal relations & sentiments for me: PM Modi inaugurated Aadi Mahotsav 2023

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Febraury 16 inaugurated 'Aadi Mahotsav', a mega National Tribal Festival which is being held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

PM Modi also paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda; he belong to the Munda tribe and was born on November 15 in 1875. Munda spearheaded Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal-belt which is modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

"21st century's India is walking on mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Now Govt goes from Delhi to meet that which was considered far away. That which considered itself far away is now being brought to mainstream," he said speaking at the event.

"In the last 8-9 years, events like Aadi Mahotsav that are connected to the tribal community have become a campaign for the country. I myself become a part of several such programmes. The tribal community's welfare is also a matter of personal relations & sentiments for me," he added.

In the last 8-9 years, events like Aadi Mahotsav that are connected to the tribal community have become a campaign for the country. I myself become a part of several such programmes. The tribal community's welfare is also a matter of personal relations & sentiments for me: PM pic.twitter.com/eAewe0TWxH — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)