PM Modi holds talks with Sheikh Hasina: India, Bangladesh sign 5 MoUs

On the day two of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Bangladesh, post his visit to Matua, the PM held a high delegation with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Various high level matters on Indo-Bangladesh ties were discussed. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla sharing highlights of the meeting said, PM Modi and PM Hasina inaugurated Bangladesh leg of Bangbondhu-Bapu digital exhibition. This exhibition showcases perhaps only photo of Bangabandhu & Bapu. We plan to take this exhibition to many countries and it was discussed in last meeting of both PMs.

Hasina Shaikh lauded India’s neighbourhood first policy, he added. The PMs to mark India's formal recognization day of Bangladesh will celebrate 'Maitri Diwas' on December 6.

"We have held restricted format discussions & delegation-level talks, this allowed the two PMs to take stock of progress in various areas. This included some discussion on how we can preserve the legacy of 1971," Harsh Vardhan. To sustain the legacy, a decision has also been taken to celebrate our ties jointly in 19 countries that have been identified by the two sides (India and Bangladesh).

Both the PMs laid foundation of a war memorial and Narendra Modi thanked PM Sheikh Hasina for erecting a war memorial in Bangladesh in recognition of contribution of Indian soldiers who were martyred during the liberation war of Bangladesh.

"A significant part of our third line of credit will go to civil nuclear cooperation. Transmission lines of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant will be developed by Indian companies under the line of credit. Value of these transmission lines will be worth over $1 billion," said the foreign secretary.

While both the countries have also shown interest in expanding cooperation in the space sector.