PM Modi offers prayer at centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh; slated to hold meeting with Sheikh Hasina later today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district in Bangladesh.

Speaking to media after the visit, PM Modi said that he prayed to her to Goddess Kali to free the human race from COVID-19.

"When Maa Kaali mela is held here, large devotees come from across border (India) and here. A community hall is needed which should be multi-purpose so that when people come here during Kaali puja, it is useful to them too," he added.

"It should be useful even for social, religious and educational events. Most importantly, it should act as a shelter for all at the time of disasters like cyclone. Government will do construction work. I express gratitude to Bangladesh Govt that they have wished us well for this," PM Modi stated.

Dedicated to Goddess Kali, Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is a famous Hindu temple located in Ishwaripur -- a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.

He will also visit the Orkandi temple and the 'Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' in Tungipara of Gopalganj district.

After his visit to the temples, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and they are likely to sign few key pacts. Thereafter, he will call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.

Prime Minister Modi arrived on Friday in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the nation, his first tour to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. He was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.