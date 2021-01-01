PM Modi hits out at previous Central govts, says they did not prioritise housing

New Delhi: Targeting previous Central governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that housing plans had not been prioritised by them and they did not care about the details and quality of construction.

"At one time, housing plans were not the priority of the Central government. The government did not care about the details and quality of construction. If the changes were not made, it would have been very difficult. Today, the country has chosen a different approach," said PM Modi at the launch of Light House Projects (LHP) across six states.

He further said that his government had resolved to change the 'chalta hai, chalne do' approach that was previously taken in housing and other aspects.

"There are many things that keep happening without any change. We say 'chalta hai, chalne do' (It works, let it be). The matter of housing is also just like this. We have resolved to change this. Why shouldn't our country get new technology?" he asked.