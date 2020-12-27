PM Modi has brought flood of development in North East: Amit Shah

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the North East in his heart and so brought a flood of development in the region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

The BJP government under Modi has given a new identity to the region which is now experiencing a new thrust in development, Shah said at the inauguration and foundation laying programme of several projects at Hapta Kangjeibung here.

Earlier, Manipur was known for insurgency, bandhs, and blockades, but now most militant organisations have joined the mainstream and those left would also do so following efforts of the BJP government, he said.

He attacked the Congress for failing to solve the problems of Manipur when they were in power and asserted that since last three years under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh the state is moving ahead on the path of growth.