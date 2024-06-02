 PM Modi Extends His Good Wishes To People Of Telangana On Its 10th Statehood Day
The state of Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, after splitting from Andhra Pradesh. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao was the first Chief Minister of the newly formed southern state.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday morning, extended his good wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of its Statehood Day.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi posted: “Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on their Statehood Day. Every Indian takes great pride in the state’s contribution to national progress. This state is blessed with a rich history and a very vibrant culture. We remain committed to continuously working for the state’s growth in the times to come.”

PM Modi Extends Greeting To The People Of Andhra Pradesh

Additionally, the PM also extended his greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. "Best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Hard work and courage are synonymous with the culture of this land. The state’s role in India’s growth is deeply valued. Wishing the citizens of the state the very best for their future endeavours," he posted.

About The Formation Of The State Of Telangana

