PM Modi Emphasises Youth As The Driving Force Of Nation-Building Through 'Mera Yuva Bharat' Initiative

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored the importance of harnessing the energy of the country’s youth for nation-building, stating that initiatives like Mera Yuva Bharat play a crucial role in channelising their potential.

Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, “India is the world's youngest country. When the power of the nation's youth is harnessed for nation-building, it provides immense support. In fulfilling this responsibility of nation-building, Mera Yuva Bharat, that is, My Bharat Sanghathan, plays an important role.”

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He noted that the initiative has been actively connecting young people across the country with constructive and nation-oriented activities.

“This organisation is connecting the youth of the country with several positive developments,” he said.

Highlighting recent efforts, PM Modi mentioned that Mera Yuva Bharat had organised a “Budget Quest” to engage youth with the Union Budget process and policymaking.

According to him, around 12 lakh young participants from across the country took part in the quiz, and nearly 1.6 lakh were subsequently shortlisted for an essay competition.

“I got a chance to read some of these essays. This shows the eagerness of my young friends to contribute to the progress of the nation,” he said.

Citing examples, the Prime Minister referred to Kotla Raghuveer Reddy from Suryapet in Telangana, Saurabh Baiswar from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, and Sumit Kumar from Gopalganj in Bihar, who wrote on topics related to farmer welfare.

He also mentioned contributions from Aanchal from Mohali in Punjab and Om Prakash Rath from Kendrapara in Odisha, who shared ideas on advancing women-led development.

Pratham Barar from Yamunanagar in Haryana wrote about the importance of a green and clean India as a pathway to prosperity, while Shankh Gupta from Delhi suggested enhancing efforts to identify sports talent in rural areas.

“Our young friends have also shared their ideas on skill development and ease of doing business. I commend all the young people who are sharing their ideas. These ideas are crucial in taking the country forward,” the Prime Minister added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)