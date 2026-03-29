Mann Ki Baat's 132nd Episode: PM Modi Invites Citizens To Join 'Gyan Bharatam App', Bring Forward Aspects Of Indian Cultures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited citizens to join the 'Gyan Bharatam App', which gathers information about manuscripts across the country, and urged them to highlight aspects of different cultures and share them.

About The Gyan Bharatam App

The Gyan Bharatam App is a digital platform developed by the Ministry of Culture to identify, document, and preserve India's extensive manuscript heritage.

This app serves as the mobile interface for the Gyan Bharatam Mission, a national initiative focused on creating a comprehensive digital map of manuscript repositories across the country.

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Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "India's strength lies in its millions of people here. Today, I would like to share an initiative that reflects the spirit of public participation of the countrymen. This effort is the 'Gyan Bharatam Survey', which is related to our great culture and rich heritage. Its objective is to collect information about manuscripts across the country."

PM Modi stated that people can participate in this survey through the Gyan Bharatam App, where users can also share any manuscripts or information related to it.

"I am happy that, till now, thousands of manuscripts have been shared by people. For example, Chaw Nantising Longkan from Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai has shared manuscripts in Tai script," he said.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that Amit Singh Rana from Amritsar has shared manuscripts in Gurumukhi script, which are related to the Sikh tradition and Punjabi language. He said that some institutions have provided manuscripts written on palm leaves.

"From Rajasthan's Abhay Jain Library, it has shared ancient manuscripts written on copper plates, while Ladakh's Hamis Monastery provided information about Tibet's valuable manuscripts," he added.

PM Modi mentioned that the survey will continue till mid-June. "I urge you all to bring forward aspects of your culture and share them."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)