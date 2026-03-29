‘This Is Reality': Viral Video Shows Man Allegedly Ogling Woman, Making Her Uncomfortable Inside Empty Compartment On Vanchinad Express

An Instagram user has shared a harrowing account of an uncomfortable train journey, alleging that a man repeatedly ogled her and behaved in a disturbing manner. The incident, which she recorded for her safety inside the Express train's empty compartment, has now sparked a debate online.

Woman Alleges Disturbing Behaviour on Train

The incident reportedly took place on March 15 when the woman was travelling alone from Changanacherry to Ernakulam South on the Vanchinad Express between 8:30 PM and 11:00 PM.

In her post, she claimed that a man, appearing to be in his 50s or 60s, kept staring at her body continuously, making her feel deeply uncomfortable throughout the journey.

Video Captured for Safety

The woman stated that she quietly recorded the video as a precaution.

According to her, the man appeared unaware that he was being filmed. The footage shows him repeatedly looking in her direction, resting his hand on his cheek, and making gestures that she described as unsettling and inappropriate.

She emphasised that the recording was not for attention but for her own safety.

‘This Has Nothing to Do With My Outfit’

Addressing possible criticism, the woman clarified that her experience had nothing to do with how she was dressed.

She stated that blaming attire is part of the larger problem and stressed that no outfit justifies such behaviour.

She also admitted that she was initially scared to share the video due to potential consequences but ultimately chose to speak out, saying that staying silent felt worse.

User Tags Authorities, Seeks Action

In her post, the woman tagged railway authorities and Kerala Police, urging them to take necessary action regarding the incident.

At the time of publishing the report it is still unclear if the man had been taken accountable for his actions.

Internet Reacts With Mixed Opinions

The video has triggered a wide range of reactions online, with some users expressing support while others questioned the claims.

One user wrote, “Need evidence… I only see him looking. Where is the original video? Did he touch you?”

Another commented, “Someone’s father, someone’s husband… let this reel reach them.”

A different reaction read, “Take action immediately. Inform railway police. Why post on social media for views? I didn’t see anything wrong he is just looking.”