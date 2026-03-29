PM Modi Thanks Gulf Nations For Supporting Indians Amid West Asia Conflict, Urges 'Unity'

IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked Gulf countries for extending support to nearly one crore Indians residing in the region amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Speaking in the 132nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, he said these nations have ensured safety, assistance, and essential facilities for Indian citizens during the crisis.

West Asia Conflict Raises Global Concerns

Mentioning the evolving situation, Modi said the past month has witnessed a serious conflict in India’s extended neighbourhood, impacting several countries. He noted that even after the COVID-19 pandemic, global instability continues, with conflicts emerging in different parts of the world.

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Fuel Crisis And India’s Preparedness

The Prime Minister also flagged concerns over a developing global fuel crisis, particularly around petrol and diesel supplies. He emphasised that India is facing these challenges with resilience, backed by strong international relations and strategic preparedness built over the past decade.

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Call For Unity, Warning Against Politicisation

Urging restraint, Modi appealed to citizens and political parties to avoid politicising the issue or spreading rumours. In a veiled remark aimed at the opposition, he stated that there is “no place for self-serving politics” during such critical times.

Diplomatic Outreach Amid Rising Tensions

A day earlier, Modi held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the situation. He has also engaged with global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, as diplomatic efforts continue amid escalating tensions.