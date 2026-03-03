 PM Modi Speaks To Sultan Of Oman, Crown Prince Of Kuwait Amid Rising West Asia Tensions
PM Narendra Modi spoke to the Sultan of Oman and Kuwait’s Crown Prince, expressing concern over attacks in their countries amid the West Asia conflict. He discussed the safety of the Indian community there. The outreach follows escalating tensions after the US-Israel offensive on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and expressed concern over attacks on their countries during the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said.

In his telephonic conversations, Modi also discussed with the two leaders the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.

"The prime minister spoke to two important leaders from the Gulf region on Tuesday afternoon. He had a phone call with the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and also had a conversation with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah," an official said.

During his talks with the two leaders, Modi expressed concern over the attacks in their respective countries and discussed the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.

The phone calls took place in the wake of a coordinated offensive launched against Iran by the United States and Israel, in which the Islamic country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed. In retaliation, Iran has fired drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, as also at the global business and aviation hubs of Dubai and Doha.

Ove the last two days, Modi has spoken to the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and condemned recent attacks on the two countries in violation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that India stands in solidarity with their people in this difficult hour.

The prime minister has also spoken to King Abdullah II of Jordan and conveyed deep concern over the evolving situation in the region.

Modi has also spoken to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

