PM Modi disburses over ₹16,000 crore to 8 crore farmers through the PM-KISAN scheme

PM Modi speaking at an event in Belagavi, Karnataka | ANI

Today, more than eight crore eligible farmer families received the 13th instalment of over ₹ 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme through direct benefit transfer, with each family receiving ₹ 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of ₹ 2,000 each.

𝗣𝗠 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹-𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗮

Along with this, the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building was also dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi built at an approximate cost of about ₹ 190 crore, providing world-class amenities to passengers.

Another railway project, the rail line doubling project between Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha section at Belagavi, was also dedicated to the nation, costing about ₹ 930 crore and enhancing line capacity along the busy Mumbai - Pune - Hubballi - Bengaluru railway line, promoting trade, commerce, and economic activities in the region.

Additionally, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of six multi-village scheme projects under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi, which will benefit about 8.8 lakh people living in more than 315 villages at a cumulative cost of about ₹ 1,585 crore.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, and state government ministers, among others, were present at the event.

𝗣𝗠'𝘀 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗞'𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗮 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘀

The PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019 to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to specific exclusions.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Karnataka, where Assembly polls are due in May, also included the inauguration of the greenfield Shivamogga airport.