PM Modi congratulates Nita Ambani for NMACC: 'The nation's 'Amrit kaal' is an opportunity to draw inspiration..'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, in a letter congratulated Nita Ambani for the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

The PM stressed on India's thousands of years old art and culture boost that the centre will be able to provide and praised everyone involved in coming up with the cultural centre.

"This endeavour will go a long way in making our art and culture accessible to a larger section of society and the vibrant socio-cultural interaction between different parts of the country and the world. I am positive that this Cultural Centre will provide a platform to budding artists and performers to showcase their talent, which in turn encourages more people to take up art professionally," the letter read.

Nation's Amrit Kaal is an opportunity

Praising the effort of bringing India closer to the rest of the world through art and culture, the PM also talked about the country's Amrit Kaal. He wrote, "The nation's Amrit Kaal is an opportunity to draw inspiration from our resplendent heritage and build an inclusive, strong and self-reliant India which celebrates its culture. May this Cultural Centre showcase to the nation and the world the pride of place art and culture have in our society. May the Centre help in bringing together artists and art lovers from different parts of the country and the world. Best wishes for the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre."