Daughter Isha Ambani Piramal says NMACC a tribute to her mother Nita Ambani's 'lifelong devotion to the arts'

Friday, March 31st, 2023, witnessed a new beginning to India's cultural renaissance with the inaugration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, that saw the who's who in attendance from the walks of politics, sports, film and business.

The celebrated guests were welcomed to a theatrical experience by Feroz Abbas Khan with his musical 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation' featuring 350 artistes, 1100 costumes and the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, who performed in Mumbai, for the first time.

But prior to the experience, the guests were welcomed by the Ambani heiress, Isha Ambani Piramal with a heartfelt speech that disclosed that the newly-opened institution is 'India's finest platform to present our culture in all its diversity and depth.'

Paying respects to her mother Nita Ambani's vision, Isha said, "The Centre is named after my mother. The NMACC is a tribute to her life-long devotion to the arts. As a trained classical dancer, the stage has always been my mother's temple but her love for the arts has transcended beyond medium or form. Over the years, I've seen her dedicate herself to reviving, preserving and promoting traditional Indian arts and crafts."

The young entrepreneur further added, "The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is the embodiment of her vision. At this centre, we hope to showcase the best of India to the world and bring the best of the world to our home, India. The NMACC is not only a fulfillment of a lifelong dream, it is also the beginning of a journey. A journey to rejuvenate and reimagine creative experiences and expressions. A journey to encourage and nurture talent, no matter where it comes from. To give a platform and voice to the arts, the artistes and to you, our very dear audiences."

From spiritual leader Sadhguru, to the influential Thackerays from Maharashtra politics, from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and Yuvraj Singh from Indian sports to a huge bevy of Bollywood biggies, the inaugural night of the NMACC will be an affair to remember.