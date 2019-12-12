PM Modi blames Congress for violence in North-Eastern states

Dhanbad: Concerned over violence in North eastern states, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of the region no one can take away their rights, encroach on culture and identity and there was nothing to worry about the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Addressing an election meeting at Barwadda aerodrome here, Modi alleged the Congress was inciting violence and creating confusion among the people of North East.
Almost the entire NE states are out of the purview of CAB, PM said. He appealed to the youth of Assam and other adjoining states to have faith on him and feel assured their future would not be affected by CAB.
"Do not get misled by the Congress and their supporters and do not worry about CAB," Modi said as interests of NE residents was safe. Though he was speaking at an election rally here, he devoted major part of his speech to the North eastern states people.
"Congress leaders had promised citizenship to displaced people of Pakistan and Bangladesh. India was divided in 1947 and in 1971 Bangladesh was created. The maximum affected were minority people living in those countries. The minorities in Pakistan, Afganistan and Bangldesh were Hindu, Sikhs, Parsis, Jain, Christians who were living there for generations. The division was imposed on them. Inhuman behaviour was meted out on minorities and women were subjected to different forms of exploitations. The temples, Churches, Gurudawars were vandalised. They (displaced minorities) were living in different parts of the country for decades. They were made hollow promises by the Congress. It was the BJP which fulfilled the promise," said Modi.
He said, "In last six months we have fulfilled our promises made in our manifesto. People had started losing faith in poll manifesto because parties including Congress used to forget the promises made to the people. It is the BJP which fulfilled the promises."
"We scrapped Article 370 and implemented Indian laws and Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir. We facilitated for solution of Ram Janmabhoomi dispute which was pending for decades. We framed laws for Triple Talaq, which helps not only Muslim women but also the men. If a woman was victim of triple talaq, her brother and fathere used to be affected."
He appealed the people to vote for the BJP in Jharkhand assembly elections.
(With Input from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)