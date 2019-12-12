PM Modi blames Congress for violence in North-Eastern states

Dhanbad: Concerned over violence in North eastern states, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of the region no one can take away their rights, encroach on culture and identity and there was nothing to worry about the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Addressing an election meeting at Barwadda aerodrome here, Modi alleged the Congress was inciting violence and creating confusion among the people of North East.

Almost the entire NE states are out of the purview of CAB, PM said. He appealed to the youth of Assam and other adjoining states to have faith on him and feel assured their future would not be affected by CAB.

"Do not get misled by the Congress and their supporters and do not worry about CAB," Modi said as interests of NE residents was safe. Though he was speaking at an election rally here, he devoted major part of his speech to the North eastern states people.