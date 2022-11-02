PM Modi asks Gujarat to conduct ‘extensive’ inquiry in Morbi tragedy; official death toll 135 | ANI Photo

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday concluded his three-day Gujarat visit that began on October 30 after visiting the devastating Morbi collapse tragedy site and checking on the health of the victims in the Morbi Civil Hospital.

According to the official death toll as disclosed by minister Rajendra Trivedi, at least 135 people were killed in the pedestrian suspension bridge collapse and 170 people were rescued.

PM asks for “detailed and extensive” inquiry on tragedy

After his visit to the site and the hospital, Modi, who continued his scheduled programmes right from Sunday while the Morbi tragedy struck on the same evening, asked the State officials to conduct a “detailed and extensive” inquiry and ensure that the key findings and recommendations were implemented at the earliest.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modichaired a high-level meeting in Morbi to take stock of the situation. He was given a detailed briefing on the rescue operations and the medical as well as other assistance to the affected families.

Even as there has been a chorus demanding that the top brass of the Oreva firm, which was given the task of the maintenance of the bridge, as well as officials of the Morbi Municipality should be brought to book and arrested, the Prime Minister said, “The need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to this mishap.”

State authorities asked to keep in touch with affected families

The PMO said the Prime Minister asked the State authorities to be in constant touch with the affected families and ensure that they received all possible help in this tragic hour.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, besides all top bureaucrats of Gujarat attended the meeting.

Besides visiting the collapse site and the hospital, the Prime Minister also heard the stories of rescue and relief with those directly involved in it and praised them for their efforts.