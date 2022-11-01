Gujarat: Government locks Oreva Farms in the aftermath of Morbi bridge collapse

Government locks Oreva Farms in the aftermath of Morbi bridge collapse |

Ahmedabad: In the aftermath of Morbi bridge collapse, Ahmedabad's Oreva Farms has been locked. Nine people, including managers of Oreva company, were arrested by Gujarat police under various sections of the IPC in the matter.

Oreva group, which is under scanner following the collapse of a suspension bridge at Morbi in Gujarat that killed over 140 people, specialises in CFL bulbs, wall clocks and e-bikes and it is not known how it managed to get the contract to maintain an over 100-year-old bridge.

The Ahmedabad-based group through its flagship firm Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd is also present in business segments including lighting products, battery-operated bikes, home appliances, electrical accessories and electronic items such as telephones, calculators and LED TVs among others.

Bridge was reopened without receiving fitness certificate

Meanwhile, the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi that collapsed on Sunday evening was reopened for the public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, but had not received the municipality's "fitness certificate", an official said.

Earlier, media reports stated that four mid-level officials of the Oreva group had been arrested in connection with the tragedy, adding that the company's senior officials were 'missing.'

(With ANI Inputs)