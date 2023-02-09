PM Modi asks Congress not to insult President Murmu as 'charity' to an Adivasi | File pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took serious objection to Congress group leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary describing promotion of President Murmu as "charity" to the Adivasis (tribals) as an insult to her.



Replying to the 2-day debate on a motion of thanks to the President for her address in the Lok Sabha, he expressed happiness in his 90-minutes-long reply that nobody had objection to the contents of the President's address that shows nobody could find fault with it.

PM Modi: Depressed opposition cannot understand the love I get from millions

Towards the end of his speech, there were slogans from both sides against each other. He said the depressed opposition cannot understand the love he gets from the millions whom he showered all benefits that were denied during the Cong-led UPA regime. He said the beneficiaries will not listen to the Opposition's lies.



Modi talked about the successful and the biggest Covid vaccination drive in the world. He said India had the fifth largest economy despite the Covid pandemic. "India is moving forward and the whole world recognises it for the supply chain it initiated. India is also rising as a manufacturing hub," the PM said.



Modi, however, chose not to touch on Rahul Gandhi's attack on him for promoting industrialist Gautam Adani. Nor did he respond to his pointed questions on how he promoted Adani the worldwide by taking him on his flights or letting him make international contracts with his recommendation.



Instead, he described those who are not prepared to the rapid rise of India in all fields. He wondered why they are unhappy with India's growth story. Even after crisis, India is the fifth largest economy, he underlined.

PM Modi: Opposition parties' internal hatred came out in open

He said the opposition parties' internal hatred came out in open in the speeches on the motion of thanks to the President. Rahul Gandhi sat through as Modi accused the Congress of digging up corruption to hold demonstrations before the State bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation. This was the nearest Modi reached in his speech on Adani. He said the UPA finds every crisis as an opportunity but not for long.



PM Modi ridiculed the opposition parties not coming on one platform and said it were not the people but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) first adn now the Adani issue that brought them together but their unity also fizzled out in three days. They do not have constructive criticism and so they opts in nothing but abusing him. They think abusing Modi is their only survival, he said.



As regards Rahul asking the Harvard University for research on the success of Modi-Adani tango, PM Modi said he perhaps didn't know that Harvard has already done a study on the failure of the Congress in India.



Earlier, Congress group leader Adhiranjan Chaudhary regretted religions and castes are highlighted today, noting how President Murmu is repeatedly described as an Adivasi (tribal) as if the presidentship was bestowed on her as a "daan" (charity).



He wanted all to accept that she became the President because of her ability. He said nobody describes Modi as an OBC, but always hailed as the Prime Minister. Why anybody describe one by his religion or caste, he asked.



In Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Tuesday, he said the BJP used to call him Pappu, but he made them Pappu as seen from turmoil in the party. Chaudhary also asked why the government refused parliamentary discussion on the Chinese aggression despite 20 jawans sacrificed in the clash with the Chinese forces.



Chaudhary also made it clear that the Congress has no enmity with the industrialists like Adani and Ambani as it also wants progress industrial growth, but it is opposed to the government promoting some individuals.

