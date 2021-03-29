PM Modi announces updated edition of 'Exam Warriors': Here is how you can grab a copy

Ahead of Class 10 and 12 board exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the updated edition of his book 'Exam Warriors'. He said the latest edition has new mantras and a range of interesting activities.

PM Modi said that the new edition of 'Exam Warriors' has been enriched with valuable inputs from students, parents and teachers. He also said that substantive new parts have been added that would especially interest the parents and teachers. "Let us all help our youngsters as they appear for their examinations," he added.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of #ExamWarriors is now available. The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress free before an exam."