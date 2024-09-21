PM Modi Announces 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Programme For Haryana, Starting September 26

PM Modi | Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a three-day visit to the US on Saturday morning announced on social media the launch of the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' programme.

About The 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Programme

Under this initiative, on September 26 at around 12:30 P.M., the Prime Minister will interact with BJP workers, volunteers, and supporters from Haryana through the NaMo app. PM Modi also shared a link on his social media platform X, asking supporters for questions and suggestions ahead of the interactive session.

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव में हमारे कार्यकर्ता, वॉलंटियर और समर्थक हर बूथ पर कमल खिलाने का संकल्प ले चुके हैं। उनसे नमो ऐप के जरिए 26 सितंबर को दोपहर करीब 12.30 बजे ‘मेरा बूथ सबसे मजबूत’ कार्यक्रम में संवाद का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। आप अपने सवाल और सुझाव जरूर भेजें।… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2024

PM Modi wrote that the BJP workers, volunteers, and supporters in Haryana have pledged to ensure the party’s symbol, the lotus, blooms at every booth in the forthcoming elections. In such a programme, the Prime Minister typically answers questions from booth-level party workers and explains how they can encourage voters at the grassroots level to support the BJP. PM Modi often guides them on strategies to personally engage with voters in their localities and convince them to vote for the party.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal On Measures Taken To Increase Voter Turnout

Additionally, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, stated on Friday that the Election Commission of India, in collaboration with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, has implemented special measures to increase voter turnout in the forthcoming 15th Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on October 5.

These measures aim to surpass the voter participation seen in previous elections. Various activities, such as slogan writing, painting, street plays, and poster-making, are being used to encourage voters to exercise their right to vote.

Agarwal further mentioned that the voters in Haryana are politically aware and over the years the state has consistently recorded higher voter turnout than other states in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The programme aims to strengthen the BJP's presence at the grassroots level and ensure a higher voter turnout for the elections in Haryana.