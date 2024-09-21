Maharashtra: 'Congress Is Now Controlled By Tukde Tukde Gang,' Says PM Modi In Wardha

PM Modi In Wardha | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of 'insulting' the nation with remarks during foreign visits by its leaders. Modi indirectly attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his speech criticising the central government during his recent US visit.

Speaking at an event in Wardha, the PM said, “Today's Congress has lost its sense of patriotism. The ghost of hatred has entered the Congress. Look at the way they speak abroad, pushing an anti-national agenda, talking about dividing society and disrespecting the country's culture.”

Modi attended the first-anniversary program of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha and laid the foundation stone for PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati.

He also criticised the Congress for opposing cultural traditions, citing the example of the Karnataka Congress government placing a Ganesh idol in a police van during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Continuing his attack, PM Modi labelled Congress as a party of 'lies, deception, and dishonesty,' accusing it of breaking promises, particularly in Telangana where the party failed to fulfil its pledge to waive off farmers' loans. “The Congress of today is not the Congress of the past. It has become the most dishonest and corrupt party in the country, led by the most corrupt family,” he added.

The PM also accused Congress and its allies of deliberately preventing the progress of marginalised communities such as SC, ST, and OBC groups, claiming that the NDA government has worked to eliminate this ‘anti-backwards’ mindset.

Turning to the situation in Maharashtra, PM Modi criticised the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and earlier Congress governments in Maharashtra for making life harder for cotton farmers. He said, “Instead of helping Maharashtra's cotton farmers, Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government caused them more trouble by being corrupt and using farmers for politics. When Devendra Fadnavis's government came to power in 2014, work on the textile park in Amravati finally began.”